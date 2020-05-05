Coleman will make an excellent legislator

We support Ed Coleman for the Montana Legislature as the representative in HD 79. We have known Ed for years and witnessed his strong commitment to public lands and preserving public access. He is instilling respect for natural resources in his kids and ours. With a background in science and experience in policy, he will make an excellent addition to the Montana Legislature. Please join us in supporting Ed for HD79.
Matt and Beth Norberg
Clancy
