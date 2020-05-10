Coleman is right for HD 79 and Montana

I’ve had the pleasure and honor of working with Ed Coleman at the Montana Department of Environmental Quality for years, and I’m hard pressed to think of a person I’d trust more to make the right choices for Montana. Ed has always demonstrated a professional ability to make wise decisions to protect Montanans’ right to a clean and healthful environment and assure responsible use of public funds in managing significant budgets. These skills will transfer to the Montana House and serve his home district of HD 79 well. Beyond his paid work at DEQ, Ed served his fellow employees as a union representative, making sure our voice was heard in management decisions. Ed served his colleagues well, and I know he’ll make sure the voice of Montana working families is heard in the legislature as well. Please join me in supporting Ed Coleman for HD 79 in the Democratic primary. It’s the right decision for HD 79 and for Montana.