Coleman has the qualities of a good legislator

Please vote for Ed Coleman for HD 79. We want people to know that Ed is a kind, generous and considerate friend. He took our family in as his own as we went through Carroll College. He was there for us in the good times and bad and is beloved by our entire family. We also see Ed as wise and fair. He actively listens and engages other’s opinions to understand their perspective. These are the qualities that make a good legislator.
Justin and Cecilia Julian
Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!