Coleman cares about small businesses

As a small business owner and barber, I know first-hand how state legislation can impact my operation and my employees. Professional licensing requirements, tax policy, and even land use and public health regulation can all have trickle down effects on my day-to-day work. That’s why it’s so vital to me that my legislators are cognizant of small business issues and are willing to listen to and respond to my concerns. I know Ed Coleman will be that kind of legislator. Aside from being a loyal customer, Ed has consistently demonstrated his care and concern for local businesses. Recently, as I was preparing to reopen my business to serve our clients while also trying to ensure it would meet public health guidelines, Ed was right there with me trying to help He put me in touch with the right people to ensure my business was ready to safely open as soon as allowed. Ed is solution oriented and is someone I want working for me in the Capitol. Please join me in supporting Ed Coleman for HD 79 in this election.