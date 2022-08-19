 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cohort excluded from grant

Did you know Carroll College had its first cohort of accelerated nursing students graduate on Aug. 12? Probably not, because there was no media there. Do you know why? Because of how these students were treated.

This cohort of 17 not only experienced ongoing challenges as the program found its way but they were specifically excluded from financial assistance. The cost of the program is over $80K plus living expenses.

Carroll’s Nursing program received $400K from a private donor in the fall. Carroll made the decision these students would not be eligible for those funds. This was not at the donor's request.

Carroll received a $440K grant to provide scholarships from Accelerate Montana. Carroll knowingly excluded this year's cohort from the grant request. Future cohorts are eligible.

Why was this first cohort, who went back to college, during a pandemic, not financially assisted or advocated for? It takes a traditional student three years to complete what these students did in an intense 15 months.

Their concerns were shared with Cech, who did not follow through on what he said he would do.

Shame on Carroll! This is not how I thought they treated their students.

Sherry O'Donnell,

Helena

