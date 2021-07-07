'Clownish' is a good way to describe Rosendale's op-ed

Sometimes juxtaposition is too significant to go without comment. For example, on the July 6 editorial page of the IR two articles are displayed side-by-side: an op-ed by Congressman Matt Rosendale, titled “What to the conservative is Juneteenth?” and a Washington Post column by Dana Milbank, titled “The clown show will continue until Keven McCarthy cracks his whip.”

“Clownish” describes Rosendale’s piece: it is ridiculous camouflage, an antic to draw attention, a diversion from hard realities, replete with dog whistles and a cream pie of insults hurled at the face of the readers.

Milbank laments the clown show of Rosendale’s soul mates at the extreme right margin of the Republican Party in the House of Representatives – pillars of reason and responsibility (sarcasm) like Paul Gosar, Louie Gohmert, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz and the Queen of the Lunatics, Marjorie Taylor Greene who imagines “Jewish Space Lazers” aimed at America. He criticizes the Republican leader in the House, a feckless Trump toady from California named Kevin McCarthy, for his failure to discipline these folks for unseemly – some would say seditious – behavior, not only the lunacy but also the coziness with perpetrators of the January 6 fascist insurrection.