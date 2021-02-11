 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close the digital divide in Montana
0 comments

Close the digital divide in Montana

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

House Bill 43 (HB 43) is intended to expand the availability of telehealth, as described by Reps. Knudsen and Reiger in their letter of Feb. 7. This is a great initiative, yet somewhat hollow. Access to telehealth is a multi-dimensional problem. Regardless of regulation and policy, residents in rural areas without access to high-speed internet service will not have equal access to the full palate of telehealth services. The same is true for telework and online education. I challenge our state government and our Washington delegation to close the digital divide in Montana now.

Jon Kesler

Clancy

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A dangerous firearm bill
Letters

A dangerous firearm bill

This year is starting badly for gun violence prevention in Montana. A bill, House Bill 102, is promoting display of firearms, more widespread …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News