House Bill 43 (HB 43) is intended to expand the availability of telehealth, as described by Reps. Knudsen and Reiger in their letter of Feb. 7. This is a great initiative, yet somewhat hollow. Access to telehealth is a multi-dimensional problem. Regardless of regulation and policy, residents in rural areas without access to high-speed internet service will not have equal access to the full palate of telehealth services. The same is true for telework and online education. I challenge our state government and our Washington delegation to close the digital divide in Montana now.