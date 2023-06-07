Starting June 12, the nation’s first-ever constitutional climate case, Held v. Montana, will commence with a trial at the Lewis and Clark courthouse.

The 16 Montana youthful plaintiffs will claim that the state of Montana is violating their constitutional right to a “clean and healthful environment.”

The significance of this case cannot be overstated. It will judge the actions of the state of Montana supporting fossil fuel energy. The legal and moral precedents of Held v. Montana will reverberate around the world. There’s a reason the national and international media will be descending on Helena for this historic event.

At question is the right of corporations and their willing accomplices in government to sacrifice the well-being of this and future generations just to make a buck in the short term. Will our constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment be supported by a common-sense application of the overwhelming scientific evidence of the consequences of climate change – including increased and more severe wildfires, drought, flooding and other extreme weather events – in guiding governmental decisions?

Show your support for these wonderful young people who have said “no” to the madness of the unconstitutional actions of the state of Montana. I encourage the public to take advantage of the opportunities to attend the two-week trial in person, catch the live streams at the Myrna Loy and Holter Museum and to attend some of the many events being hosted by local groups, including Sleeping Giant Citizens Council, of which I am a member.

A better world is in our reach if we follow the lead of the young plaintiffs in this case. Let’s not blow it.

John Hoffland,

Helena