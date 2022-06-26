 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reader's Alley

Climate presents agriculture opportunities

What an excellent opinion piece by US Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack. I wholeheartedly agree: climate change is an urgent challenge facing farmers today, and challenges also present opportunities.

In an ag state like Montana, we must support farmers and ranchers and recognize them for producing food with some of the lowest greenhouse gas emissions in the world. Agriculture is 11% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, compared to 24% of global GHG emissions.

The USDA’s new investment in Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities will not only help producers weather extreme climate events but they’ll also reap the profits of meeting growing consumer demand for these products!

The Growing Climate Solution Act (GCSA), which helps producers navigate the Wild West of private carbon markets, could also help farmers and increase soil carbon. While Senators Daines and Tester have already voted for the GCSA, Rep. Rosendale hasn’t shown his support yet.

The Ag community is doing their part, let’s make sure Congress does theirs to address the other 89% of emissions.

Use this easy online tool, cclusa.org/write, to thank our Senators for their support of the GCSA, and ask them to fast track all sensible climate solutions. Then ask our Representative to join them.

Kristen Walster, 

Bozeman

