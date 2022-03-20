I would like to thank Professor Steven Running for his enlightening and informative article. (Guest View, IR March 13). Climate change is real, it's not tomorrow, it's today and its happening throughout the world. As he points out its disastrous current and future effects on our beautiful state will be ongoing and permanent. Unfortunately, these changes to our way of life; destruction of our cold-water fisheries, our streams and forest ecosystems have already become a very real possibility.