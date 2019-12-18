{{featured_button_text}}
Today’s world is in a crisis and children are stepping up to take action. The crisis is climate change. Many people don’t take this seriously, but the reality is that climate change is real and needs to be better understood.

The battle starts with some people, especially politicians, believing that scientists that have published articles on climate change, have lied; when in fact, scientists have absolutely nothing to gain from lying. According to the Environmental Defense Fund, the latest published article on climate change (NCA) was written by NOAA, NASA, and eleven other renown agencies. These agencies are legally required to cite the truth with evidence. Society needs to start listening to credible, unbiased sources.

A well-known fact is that Earth experiences natural cycles. In an article written by the U.S Global Change Research Program, the author stated that “Climate change will bring extreme weather, wildfires, disease, decreased air quality, and would essentially destroy all agriculture.” Glaciers are melting, which is enough to push climatic events into a domino effect, destroying habitats.

Life’s at risk if climate change isn’t taken more seriously. Everyone, not just youth, needs to act together before it’s too late. Change needs to start now.

Madelyn Edwards

Helena

