Today’s world is in a crisis and children are stepping up to take action. The crisis is climate change. Many people don’t take this seriously, but the reality is that climate change is real and needs to be better understood.
The battle starts with some people, especially politicians, believing that scientists that have published articles on climate change, have lied; when in fact, scientists have absolutely nothing to gain from lying. According to the Environmental Defense Fund, the latest published article on climate change (NCA) was written by NOAA, NASA, and eleven other renown agencies. These agencies are legally required to cite the truth with evidence. Society needs to start listening to credible, unbiased sources.
A well-known fact is that Earth experiences natural cycles. In an article written by the U.S Global Change Research Program, the author stated that “Climate change will bring extreme weather, wildfires, disease, decreased air quality, and would essentially destroy all agriculture.” Glaciers are melting, which is enough to push climatic events into a domino effect, destroying habitats.
Life’s at risk if climate change isn’t taken more seriously. Everyone, not just youth, needs to act together before it’s too late. Change needs to start now.
Madelyn Edwards
Helena
One only needs to look back at the 1970s when the problem of ozone depletion was brought up by the scientific community. As a result of those reports, sectors of business and industry funded a mass campaign of misinformation and outright lies in an attempt to sway the public that the whole thing was a hoax.
We are seeing a repeat of the same campaign taking place now. In fact, the deniers of human impact on climate are now citing the ozone depletion issue again as a hoax to back up their current specious claims.
For those that would like to argue that man made CO2 emissions are BS, here are a couple graphs, many more can be found via Google. CO2 emissions were relatively stable till 1850 and have risen dramatically since then. CO2 emissions have risen along with human population.
NASA Climate graph
NASA CO2 Stats
