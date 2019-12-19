The climate change is a big problem. The whole world is watching. Students need more time to get to know about the climate change and about what is really happening in the world. They can get a special class that is going to teach them what is happening in the world, news, climate change, etc...
The government is not really talking about the climate change. People believe in false claims. Money is more important for some people than the world.
The taxes that we are paying need to be used for much more things that can help to stop the climate change.
The economic things are important for this world and it helps people a lot. People get to work and make their money. The problem of it is that we are destroying the world, and people are watching. Children are well-educated at this moment, the only thing they need to learn about is the things that are happening in the world.
The most important thing now is that the world needs to change. If we try to do things all together, it will be much better. Hopefully there will be some changes before it is too late.
Selinay Altindis
Helena
