Once again the IR has published an opinion piece from Tom Rasmussen (May 22) who is determined to foist his climate change disinformation campaign agenda on the public.

What I found particularly ironic is his touting of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as “highly respected."

RFK Jr. is a radical, anti-science, anti-vaxer whose opinions aren’t worth a nickel. For Tom to quote him just shows how low he needs to go to find support for his beliefs.

Harry Houze,

Helena