Climate change cannot go unchecked

Did this summer of heat and destruction have to happen?

Perhaps.

Did it need to be this intense?

I doubt it.

President Obama signed the Paris Agreement, working with scientifically based information and individuals to help us fight climate change. Climate change isn't inevitable as much of it is manmade. The Trump administration withdrew immediately from the Paris Agreement.

Gianforte refuses to join a group of western governors working to control climate change. Is Trump and Gianforte's refusal to fight climate change a surprise?

Not really.

The fossil fuel industry legally contributes heavily to the campaigns of Republican candidates as well as copious amounts of dark money given covertly and illegally to Republican candidates. Fossil fuel dark money is the manna that feeds Republican politics.

If you are enjoying this summer and its destruction of our land and economy please continue to be supportive of these two men and Republicans in general. If not, think about voting in your own best interest and voting for climate knowledgeable Democrats. President Biden has already rejoined the Paris Agreement.