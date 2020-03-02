Clean energy resolution a good move

Thank you to the Helena City Commission and Mayor for supporting the goal of shifting Helena to 100% clean renewable electricity by 2030. I am heartened by our community members and leaders who have taken bold action to address the growing climate crisis. Climate disruption is here, and it’s only going to get worse if we don’t take bold action now. Our children will pay the price if we don’t start reducing emissions as soon as possible.
I hope our power supplier, NorthWestern Energy, hears the message from the Helena community and backs away from their efforts to invest our rate payer money in coal power. While NorthWestern Energy buries its head in the sand and refuses to address the reality of our needs as Montanans, our local elected officials are hearing us loud and clear.
Allison Dale-Riddle
Helena