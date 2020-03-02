Clean energy resolution a good move
0 comments

Clean energy resolution a good move

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

Thank you to the Helena City Commission and Mayor for supporting the goal of shifting Helena to 100% clean renewable electricity by 2030. I am heartened by our community members and leaders who have taken bold action to address the growing climate crisis. Climate disruption is here, and it’s only going to get worse if we don’t take bold action now. Our children will pay the price if we don’t start reducing emissions as soon as possible.

I hope our power supplier, NorthWestern Energy, hears the message from the Helena community and backs away from their efforts to invest our rate payer money in coal power. While NorthWestern Energy buries its head in the sand and refuses to address the reality of our needs as Montanans, our local elected officials are hearing us loud and clear.

Allison Dale-Riddle

Helena

0 comments
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How low will Trump stoop?
Letters

How low will Trump stoop?

Trump poses a clear and present danger to our justice system and our country! He now seeks retribution against Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and …

Don't forget those you love
Letters

Don't forget those you love

I don't have many words to type, so I will keep this brief. My friends nearby and my family who're far away, you are loved. Those that are imp…

The importance of grammar
Letters

The importance of grammar

Dear Writers, Readers, and Speakers, If YOU had English 101 or essential, or kindergarten, you know that WHO refers to people and THAT refers …

100% clean energy for Helena
Letters

100% clean energy for Helena

We write to thank the Helena City Commission in adopting a resolution that will move the city to a 100 percent clean energy portfolio by 2030.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News