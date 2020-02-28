100% clean energy for Helena
0 comments

100% clean energy for Helena

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

We write to thank the Helena City Commission in adopting a resolution that will move the city to a 100 percent clean energy portfolio by 2030. This resolution provides a tangible goal for the climate action plan the city already adopted, and allows the city to continue on its path to sustainability. We are excited to join our sister cities—Missoula, Bozeman, Spokane, Boise, Salt Lake City, and others—in showing that we understand the necessity of addressing climate change.

This step is not just for show. Moving Helena towards a clean energy portfolio is necessary for a city in the middle of the high desert that depends on snow pack for water and which is surrounded by forest that is likely to burn as the climate warms and dries. It will also encourage local and regional economic development, local energy resilience, and will help protect our outdoor way of life.

Chelsea and Stuart Segrest

Helena

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How low will Trump stoop?
Letters

How low will Trump stoop?

Trump poses a clear and present danger to our justice system and our country! He now seeks retribution against Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and …

Don't forget those you love
Letters

Don't forget those you love

I don't have many words to type, so I will keep this brief. My friends nearby and my family who're far away, you are loved. Those that are imp…

The importance of grammar
Letters

The importance of grammar

Dear Writers, Readers, and Speakers, If YOU had English 101 or essential, or kindergarten, you know that WHO refers to people and THAT refers …

Commit to clean energy
Letters

Commit to clean energy

I write to urge the city of Helena to commit to the Clean Electricity Resolution, which basically moves our wonderful community to 100% clean …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News