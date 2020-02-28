100% clean energy for Helena

We write to thank the Helena City Commission in adopting a resolution that will move the city to a 100 percent clean energy portfolio by 2030. This resolution provides a tangible goal for the climate action plan the city already adopted, and allows the city to continue on its path to sustainability. We are excited to join our sister cities—Missoula, Bozeman, Spokane, Boise, Salt Lake City, and others—in showing that we understand the necessity of addressing climate change.

This step is not just for show. Moving Helena towards a clean energy portfolio is necessary for a city in the middle of the high desert that depends on snow pack for water and which is surrounded by forest that is likely to burn as the climate warms and dries. It will also encourage local and regional economic development, local energy resilience, and will help protect our outdoor way of life.