100% clean energy = economic benefits

Helena has the opportunity to propel itself forward and be a leader in local policy solutions in adopting a 100% Clean Energy Commitment by 2030.

The Center for American Progress recently published an issue brief that “identifies ways climate policy can address the needs of rural communities by focusing on supporting rural livelihoods; protecting natural lands and farmland from development; and keeping water clean.” The Center found that enacting 100% clean energy policies would drive an additional $8 billion in economic benefit to rural communities each year. Revenue estimates include support for soil health practices that deliver carbon sequestration benefits, infrastructure improvements, and other land protections.

I support the Helena City Commission’s commitment to 100% clean energy by 2030 because I am passionate and committed to being part of a resilient and thriving Helena.

Erin Farris-Olsen

Helena

