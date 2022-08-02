 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clarifying the PACT Act

  • 0

It would be nice if some of the complete truth were written about Sen. Daines.

As usual, emotional statements are made without lack of clarity. The emotion spewed at the senator is just that.

Let's clarify some of the reasons. Attached to this bill is an accounting gimmick to allow $400 billion to be spent in the future not related to the veterans. Rather than attack Sen. Daines, why is this outrage not directed to Sen. Tester for voting for a complete waste of taxpayer money completely unrelated to the bill. All that needs to change is the accounting method in the bill for this to pass.

Here is a better headline that I doubt the media would print. “Senator Tester submarines PACT act to give democrats dubious accounting methods. Veterans should be outraged.”

Matt West,

People are also reading…

Townsend

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daines betrays Montana veterans

Daines betrays Montana veterans

On July 27, Steve Daines joined 40 of his Republican Senate colleagues and voted against the PACT Act, a pro-vet bill that had already passed the House.

It's a puzzlement

It's a puzzlement

Many pharmacists in states with abortion bans are refusing to fill prescriptions for certain medications — methotrexate, misoprostol, and mife…

DPHHS needs leader

DPHHS needs leader

What really concerns me is who is replacing Meier. Charlie Brereton, who is Meier's chief of staff, and health policy advisor to Gianforte, will assume the director's position in mid-August. 

Make the right choice in November

Make the right choice in November

Watching the Jan. 6 hearings has become surreal. Trump staffers of all stripes now condemn him while the most they did on that fateful day was timidly ask him to call it off. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News