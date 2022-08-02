Clarifying the PACT Act

It would be nice if some of the complete truth were written about Sen. Daines.
As usual, emotional statements are made without lack of clarity. The emotion spewed at the senator is just that.
Let's clarify some of the reasons. Attached to this bill is an accounting gimmick to allow $400 billion to be spent in the future not related to the veterans. Rather than attack Sen. Daines, why is this outrage not directed to Sen. Tester for voting for a complete waste of taxpayer money completely unrelated to the bill. All that needs to change is the accounting method in the bill for this to pass.
Here is a better headline that I doubt the media would print. “Senator Tester submarines PACT act to give democrats dubious accounting methods. Veterans should be outraged.”
Matt West,
Townsend