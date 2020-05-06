Civility and integrity are lacking

I write to thank and commend Chris Marchion, of Anaconda and the Beaverhead-Deer Lodge Working Group, for setting the record straight on Ron Yanke and RY Timber (IR May 3). Having done business with Ron and RY for several years, I found him to be a humble man of great integrity; I was sad when he died young and when the Townsend mill closed.

We need more people to stand up and refute the false and often vitriolic statements printed regularly in our papers and then repeated endlessly on social media. There’s another shameful assertion today by Rep. Tom Winter (D-Missoula) against U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte.

A little more civility and integrity, with increased editing of ad hominem attacks, would be so very welcome as we endeavor to cope with this terrible pandemic, which is destroying lives and livelihoods. Recovery without deeper destruction will require that we act wisely as Americans first, Montanans second and partisans a distant third. The coming tsunami of unemployment at 30% or more and the loss of revenue for families and communities will be extremely stressful. Please think twice before writing, speaking or publishing—and be kind to one another.