Civic Center Board was appointed by city commission

The 2/24/20 article on the Civic Center, referring to the old Civic Center Board, states, “The previous version of the board did not have term limits, and some members held their positions for more than 40 years.” The City Commission controlled how many times a person could be reappointed to the board. The reason some were on the board so long is that the City Commission kept reappointing them. It would make an interesting news article if a reporter would check the records to see how many times any of the commissioners who voted to dissolve the board voted against the appointment of a board member or voted against a recommendation of the board. The City Commission determined how the Civic Center was operated and how many times a board member could be reappointed. The prior board only had the power to make recommendations to the Commission. Any dissatisfaction the commissioners had with longevity of board members or operation of the Civic Center was because of their own actions. Check the records.