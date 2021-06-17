 Skip to main content
City should focus on whole system
City should focus on whole system

"Small towns and communities need modern, reliable infrastructure to thrive specifically to maintain, modernize, or build water and wastewater systems. When these systems are updated, you will find economic development and job growth." (USDA)

The city of Helena has been following this guideline by upgrading the utility systems and studying the current status of the existing systems.

Unfortunately for the residents, the city is expending resources on the parts of the systems that they have a responsibility to maintain and are ignoring the water main lines and sewer lateral lines that connect the landowners to the city services.

These lines make up about half of the complete system. Is there a chance that the city could devote some resources for condition assessment and rehabilitation of these parts of the utility systems? Since we are ultimately paying for the whole system can we maintain the whole system?

Edward Kerins

Helena

Tags

