City should be ashamed of golf course restaurant

I have been a golfer at the Bill Roberts Municipal Course for 20 years. The present operation of the restaurant is not meeting the needs of the golfers. Some of my concerns are as follows.

1. The restaurant is not consistently open during golf operating hours. There have been days that the restaurant is closed or partly closed during the day.

2. Sometimes during the middle of the day you cannot get a beverage of any kind.

3. Other times one can get a beverage, but no food.

4. There is a definite shortage of staff that needs to be addressed. Maybe more money is needed to attract and keep good employees.

5. Millions of dollars have been spent improving the course. The city management should be ashamed of how bad the restaurant situation really is.

6. The city management should take the time to look into the situation and take appropriate action to improve the function of the restaurant.

I am proud to be a resident of Helena. I hope the city management will take the action needed to correct this problem. Helena is a beautiful city and the golf course is well received by individuals who frequent the course from outside the Helena area.