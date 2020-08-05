City lawsuit retaliates against petitioner

We now have the city attorney suing an individual citizen for exercising her right as a taxpayer to initiate a recall petition! Have we honestly gotten to the place in our Helena politics that a private citizen can't express disappointment with the actions of our elected officials without suffering retaliation and retribution? A recall petition simply embodies a citizen's right to exercise authority and control over its elected representatives to force them to be more accountable to their constituents who have elected them.

Not only is the city wasting taxpayer dollars suing the county clerk for accepting the recall petition (which forces the county to use taxpayer dollars to defend themselves), now the city names the petitioner as a defendant also. If you are as weary of these politics of division, hate and retribution as we are, please sign the petition and recall the people responsible. It is time to stand up for our rights as taxpaying citizens! Don't know where to sign? Go to Helena Recall 2020!