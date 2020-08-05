You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City lawsuit retaliates against petitioner
0 comments

City lawsuit retaliates against petitioner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

Shame on the city attorney and commissioners!

We now have the city attorney suing an individual citizen for exercising her right as a taxpayer to initiate a recall petition! Have we honestly gotten to the place in our Helena politics that a private citizen can't express disappointment with the actions of our elected officials without suffering retaliation and retribution? A recall petition simply embodies a citizen's right to exercise authority and control over its elected representatives to force them to be more accountable to their constituents who have elected them.

Not only is the city wasting taxpayer dollars suing the county clerk for accepting the recall petition (which forces the county to use taxpayer dollars to defend themselves), now the city names the petitioner as a defendant also. If you are as weary of these politics of division, hate and retribution as we are, please sign the petition and recall the people responsible. It is time to stand up for our rights as taxpaying citizens! Don't know where to sign? Go to Helena Recall 2020!

Jerry Hamlin

Helena

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anti-mask sign raises question
Letters

Anti-mask sign raises question

As I read the article on the protests over wearing masks one item really caught my eye. Many of these protesters had signs saying “My Body My …

Enough with 'mask bullies'
Letters

Enough with 'mask bullies'

Add to coronavirus threats a new one: mask bullies. This angry minority is so terrified of becoming ill or dying from COVID-19 that they deman…

Elected leaders aren't tyrants
Letters

Elected leaders aren't tyrants

I have never before written a letter to the editor but feel compelled to speak out regarding the protesters at the Capitol on Saturday, July 2…

Gianforte in it for himself
Letters

Gianforte in it for himself

Greg Gianforte's campaign ads state Mike Cooney has never had a job, that he's been paid a million dollars over the 40 years working state job…

IR should report mask research
Letters

IR should report mask research

It seems ironic that in the name of news, the IR reports on the latest COVID-19 case counts, the flip-flops of the floundering Trump administr…

Learn from Buddhist teachings
Letters

Learn from Buddhist teachings

The Buddha listed the 10 duties of a leader for a just government. Whether or not one is a student of Buddhism, these appear to be hard to arg…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News