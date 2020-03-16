City commission has a serious problem
0 comments

City commission has a serious problem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

Is it just me, or is the Helena City Commission operating like a Charlie Foxtrot? I don’t live within the city limits, but it appears to me they have some serious problem, as it is evident there is a serious divide between the new commissioners and the incumbents. How do two commissioners not know that a decision was made to hire a person as an interim candidate? I assume as a board they have to have a quorum to make decisions. I am not questioning the qualifications of the person in question, but rather how we go to this point in the process. Please, somebody enlighten me. Thank you.

Bill Bentley

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We cannot trust Bullock
Letters

We cannot trust Bullock

Bullock stated many times that he was not going to run for Senate. Now that the Eastern Liberals leaned on him he flipped flopped and is going…

Awaken, Helena taxpayers
Letters

Awaken, Helena taxpayers

Last summer, the Helena City Commission cut $1.5 million from the budget, including fire and police needs. On Feb. 10, they approved the first…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News