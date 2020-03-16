City commission has a serious problem

Is it just me, or is the Helena City Commission operating like a Charlie Foxtrot? I don’t live within the city limits, but it appears to me they have some serious problem, as it is evident there is a serious divide between the new commissioners and the incumbents. How do two commissioners not know that a decision was made to hire a person as an interim candidate? I assume as a board they have to have a quorum to make decisions. I am not questioning the qualifications of the person in question, but rather how we go to this point in the process. Please, somebody enlighten me. Thank you.