My sister Pat was married to Chuck Johnson so I lucked out and was his brother-in-law.

I have read and listened to many tributes to Chuck since his death. They are all accurate, heartfelt and he deserves every one of them.

From my perspective, Chuck was kind, fun, uncomplicated and a great brother-in-law. His nieces and nephews, siblings and all his relatives loved him. And he was a wonderful, kind, caring husband to my sister Pat.

He will be missed by all of us.

James Hunt,

Helena