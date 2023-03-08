Chuck Johnson’s reporting of complicated issues was unmatched. In over 20 years as administrator of the PSC’s Utility Division, Chuck and I talked often about obscure, complex utility regulatory issues, spanning machinations of Colstrip plant rate-basing, affiliated coal, inappropriate utility diversification and finally the debacle of deregulation. He wanted to thoroughly understand complex issues during his reporting. He and I also shared the scourge of cancer at the same time; his positive outlook inspired me. Finally, we shared the love of Montana history, his being represented by political buttons and ephemera, while mine is through paperwork and books. My last discussion with Chuck this year was about Fred Whiteside, the 1899 legislator from Kalispell who doggedly exposed the Senatorial bribery scandal of copper-king W.A. Clark, ultimately leading to the 17th Constitutional Amendment. There is a Whiteside plaque at the Montana Capitol building, upon which I hope legislators often reflect for honest inspiration. Because Chuck’s journalistic career represents the Fourth Estate at its most honorable, I call on my representatives from the westside of Helena, a locale dear to Chuck, to initiate legislation in the current session for a Chuck Johnson plaque to be located in the Montana Capitol building.