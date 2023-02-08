I read a New York Times article discussing the Montana Republican Convention of last summer and the shift of that party to the far end known as the “Christian” right.

I have been a Christian for 74 years and do not recognize the Republican far right's brand of Christianity.

A Christian bases their life in the teachings of the New Testament. Jesus was never boastful, his ministry was based on love, and He asked His followers to love God, love your neighbor and love yourself, simple words but admittedly a tall order.

He did not ask his followers to establish a Christian police force, judge or jury on His behalf, in fact, He said, “Judge not lest you be judged” and “Let he who has not sinned cast the first stone.”

I am appalled by the “Christian right's” treatment of the LGBTQ community, as well as other minority groups, who only request the same freedoms as everyone else and then to be left alone.

Where is their love?

Republican friends please take your party back from this right faction. Please take your party back from those angry individuals whose loud proclamations have defiled it in the guise of Christianity.

Bonnie McGowan,

Bozeman