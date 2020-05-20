Christi Jacobsen is the best candidate
Christi Jacobsen is the best candidate for Secretary of State, and I encourage you to vote for her! She currently serves as the Deputy Secretary of State and will hit the ground running on day one.

Christi is dedicated to securing your voting privacy and securing your ballot, whether you choose to vote at the polls or by mail-in ballot.

Christi is a dedicated leader, mom, wife, and born and raised Montanan. She has dedicated her career to serving Montana. She has downsized government and bureaucracy by running the office efficiently and saving money. Christi knows how to lead people.

Christi is passionate about her position as Deputy Secretary of State and will work tirelessly to ensure voter security and continue to make the Secretary of State’s Office Montana’s best run agency.

Vote Christi Jacobsen for Secretary of State!

Lisa Riedlinger

Clancy

