Christi Jacobsen deserves your vote

I have had the privilege to work under current Deputy Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen and encourage you to vote for Christi for secretary of state.
Under Christi’s watch upon Secretary Stapleton’s election, in 3 1/2 years we have built a house of order from Christi’s pure work ethic and strong integrity. She let go of three of the four expensive office space leases that were plaguing our budget, at a cost savings of millions of dollars. We became an office of efficiency by filing business reports electronically to provide better service and to save taxpayer dollars in the process. We went from as much as two-hour wait times for customer assistance to one to two minutes during the peak of business filing season. That is how Christi Jacobsen does business… effectively, efficiently, and saving big money in the process. Christi is a natural leader who isn’t afraid to roll up her sleeves and get things done right.
Christi is already doing the job and doing it admirably. She is a native Montanan who loves this state and wants only to give back to it with her many talents and abilities. Christi deserves your vote – she has worked hard for it.
Susan B. Ames
Helena
