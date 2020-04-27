Christi Jacobsen deserves your vote

Under Christi’s watch upon Secretary Stapleton’s election, in 3 1/2 years we have built a house of order from Christi’s pure work ethic and strong integrity. She let go of three of the four expensive office space leases that were plaguing our budget, at a cost savings of millions of dollars. We became an office of efficiency by filing business reports electronically to provide better service and to save taxpayer dollars in the process. We went from as much as two-hour wait times for customer assistance to one to two minutes during the peak of business filing season. That is how Christi Jacobsen does business… effectively, efficiently, and saving big money in the process. Christi is a natural leader who isn’t afraid to roll up her sleeves and get things done right.