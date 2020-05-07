Christensen will make Lewis and Clark County proud

We are writing to support Brady Christensen as the next Lewis and Clark County commissioner. We have known Brady for more than nine years and found him to be forward looking and fair. He will work collaboratively with the rest of the commissioners to have balanced outcomes that will benefit all and make Lewis and Clark County a place we can continue to be proud of. He will build on the mental health foundations the county has put in place and in this time of emergency he will support our first responders. As a manager Brady will work to see that every department runs effectively and efficiently.