Christensen will make Lewis and Clark County proud

We are writing to support Brady Christensen as the next Lewis and Clark County commissioner. We have known Brady for more than nine years and found him to be forward looking and fair. He will work collaboratively with the rest of the commissioners to have balanced outcomes that will benefit all and make Lewis and Clark County a place we can continue to be proud of. He will build on the mental health foundations the county has put in place and in this time of emergency he will support our first responders. As a manager Brady will work to see that every department runs effectively and efficiently.
Brady will bring fresh ideas to the commission and for all these reasons we ask you to join us in voting for Brady Christensen for county commissioner in the June primary.
George Miller and Claudette Morton
Helena
