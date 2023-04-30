Choose life

When Rep. Zooey Zephyr told the Montana Legislature that they would have blood on their hands, she wasn’t wrong.

Peer-reviewed medical and psychological journals have shown that young people who have gender and sexuality questions which are not permitted to be explored medically under law are 50% more likely to contemplate suicide.

Many of them as young as 11 or 12 complete suicide.

As a mental health therapist and a religious leader in my community, I decry the Legislature taking medical and mental health responsibilities for our children. It clearly ignores parental and individual rights and promotes duress which often results in self harm. If you want to determine your child’s health safety and well-being, then let other responsible families do the same.You can’t have it both ways.

Choose life.

Rev. D. Gregory,

Bozeman