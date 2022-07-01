With all the talk about the right to abortion, there is no reference to the rights of the child whose life would be ended by the procedure. From the moment of conception to delivery, the child, as a newly created life should have the rights of any child, regardless of whether he/she is born or preborn. The greatest controversies are often between two moral issues. The right to choose the termination of a child’s life against the right to maintain control over one’s body seems obvious: choose life.