 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Choose Buchanan’s competence over chaos and incompetence

  • 0

Montana’s history is littered with periods of chaos and incompetent leaders. These chaotic periods include:

- decades of dominance of Montanans’ lives by the Anaconda Company

- wildly corrupt voting trying to move the state capital to Anaconda

- the War of the Copper Kings

- the 1960s rebellions against outdated traditions

- the 1970s emergence of our modern Montana Constitution

Each of these difficult episodes requires competent leaders to build big solutions during chaotic times. In short, Montana has repeatedly brought forth competent new leaders in creating Montana made solutions.

In 2022, we can choose Gary Buchanan’s competent leadership for eastern Montana congressman so we can move past the chaos of a less-than-competent current representative. Gary Buchanan is a sensible independent with thoughtful solutions for moving Montana towards a better future.

People are also reading…

Please cast your vote for competence and for Montana good sense,

Mark Kelley,

Helena

0 Comments
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LR-131 could save a life

LR-131 could save a life

LR-131 would ensure medical care to infants born alive after failed abortion, cesarean section or induced labor.

Proud to be represented by Jon Tester

Proud to be represented by Jon Tester

I own Signs Now in Helena and proudly printed this sign that had Sen. Tester’s face and a website “TesterGettingItDone.org.” For me, this isn’t political; it’s just reality.

God loves all people

God loves all people

Good article about the Unitarian Church and the gay community (IR Oct. 11). They seem to get that God loves all of his people though he may no…

Vote no on LR-131

Vote no on LR-131

Reason dictates that we all take action to ensure that Montana families are not stripped of dignity and comfort by voting NO on LR-131.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News