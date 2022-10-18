Choose Buchanan’s competence over chaos and incompetence

Montana’s history is littered with periods of chaos and incompetent leaders. These chaotic periods include:

- decades of dominance of Montanans’ lives by the Anaconda Company

- wildly corrupt voting trying to move the state capital to Anaconda

- the War of the Copper Kings

- the 1960s rebellions against outdated traditions

- the 1970s emergence of our modern Montana Constitution

Each of these difficult episodes requires competent leaders to build big solutions during chaotic times. In short, Montana has repeatedly brought forth competent new leaders in creating Montana made solutions.

In 2022, we can choose Gary Buchanan’s competent leadership for eastern Montana congressman so we can move past the chaos of a less-than-competent current representative. Gary Buchanan is a sensible independent with thoughtful solutions for moving Montana towards a better future.

Please cast your vote for competence and for Montana good sense,

Mark Kelley,

Helena