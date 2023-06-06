We have all heard the saying, children say the darnedest things, so I’d like to reflect on a few of the darnedest things that Trump has boasted about in the last six years.

Largest audience of any presidential inauguration, accomplished more than any president in the history of the United States, very stable genius, Michigan man of the year, his photo is more popular than the painting of the Mona Lisa, and he could end the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 24 hours.

Now that this conflict has escalated for about a year and a half and Trump has finally figured out where Ukraine is, let's put the validity of his boasts to task and send him to meet with Putin and Zelenskyy to finalize a peace settlement.

However, time is certainly of the essence here, because Trump will soon be serving his country from behind bars.

Terry Lopuch,

Helena