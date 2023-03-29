What allows children to live in a safe and healthy community? Good parenting, good schools, good environment? Maybe, it’s how to respond to an active shooter?

Really!

The horror that occurred in Tennessee is just another reason that those that proclaim the Second Amendment allows these atrocities to occur should be voted out of office.

Why are you so afraid of gun regulation? Are you planning a crime? I own several weapons, and I would be happy to register every item. I don’t intend to use my weapons to commit a crime, but to legally hunt and target shoot.

Preventing gun legislation that promotes more rigorous background checks and more difficult access to weapons is not unconstitutional, it’s the honorable decision to help keep our children safe.

I know this won’t change any decision from our NRA backed politicians, but in my opinion, you are all accepting the gun violence that destroys these families who only wanted education for their kids.

How many lives will be lost? Keep count. Your voters may.

Brian Buckley,

White Sulphur Springs