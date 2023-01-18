Chief Earl Old Person deserves recognition

The recent action of the Republicans on the Senate Highways and Transportation Committee to table the measure honoring Chief Earl Old Person is more than a little upsetting to me. He was one of the great leaders of the Indian nations and Montana.

In my nearly 30 years of working on legislation I have seen many proposals to name things in honor of Montana leaders. One only needs to look around to see scores of examples on highways, buildings, parks, etc. To me their action had the stench of racism.

The statements attributed to Sens. Manzella and Usher blaming the action on an "unwritten rule" were both disingenuous and disturbing. They represent the party that has been claiming to promote openness and transparency in government. "Unwritten rules" do not support that intent.

What hypocrisy. I'm glad to see that the entire Senate acted to overturn this shameful action. I applaud Sen. Beard in her suggestion that an appropriate memorial honoring Chief Old Person be place in the Capitol complex.

Pat Keim,

Helena