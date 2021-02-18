 Skip to main content
Chauvinism in the Legislature
Chauvinism in the Legislature

It seems there’s a lot of chauvinistic pigishness going on these days. First the governor thinks he can decide for everyone who the best judges will be, then the Republicans want to take charge of medical care for young people. WHO ARE YOU GUYS?

Beverly Fox

Helena

