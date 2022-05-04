Charlie Lane is thoughtful and intelligent

Heads up to my mental health colleagues: I got in a conversation at Vanilla Bean with county attorney candidate Charlie Lane, and came away very impressed. I have not had great experiences with county attorneys around the state, but this guy is a very welcome exception. Thoughtful, intelligent and compassionate, he’s exactly the person you want if you have to arrange an admission to Warm Springs, or address any of the ways that our psychiatric system bumps clumsily up against the legal one. Cast your vote for Lane for county attorney next fall, and/or check him out yourself over a favorite beverage — you’ll want to write a nice letter to the editor, too.