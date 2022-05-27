Charlie Lane has quiet competence

After a long tenure it is crucial we have a new County Attorney who can balance the full responsibilities of the job. Charlie Lane’s current role as Deputy County Attorney demonstrates his public service providing counsel to policy makers and staff as they serve their shared constituencies. On the criminal justice front, Charlie’s smart on crime approach captures the reality for law enforcement, mental health heroes and affordable housing professionals battling the cancerous presence of addiction within families and changes in the local population, all amidst staffing challenges. A county attorney should not give an eye to political expediency nor chase newspaper headlines. I prefer a resume of quiet competence serving this community.