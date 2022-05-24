Charles Lane has keen knowledge and integrity

I urge your support for Charlie Lane for county attorney.

Lewis and Clark residents who have made this place home in the last nine years may not be aware of the awful headlines that ran for what seemed like forever. Again and again, Lewis and Clark County was on the losing end of land use lawsuits. All that changed when Charles Lane assumed the civil side of the county attorney's office. While no public entity can escape being sued, what matters is that courts agree that the county acted according to the law. That's what counts.

Charlie Lane is a Helena guy. Lawyering and public service runs in his blood; both his parents were very highly regarded attorneys for the state. Their example of dedication and quiet competence have surely been passed on to their son Charlie.

He left a lucrative private practice to bring his daughters back to his hometown; this necessitated a big pay cut. Charlie knows this community embodies the best of Montana values.

If you're looking for the candidate who will give it to you straight, with keen knowledge and integrity, join me in voting for Charles Lane for Lewis and Clark County attorney.

Susan Geise,

Augusta

