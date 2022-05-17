 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charles Lane extremely qualified to be county attorney

I am writing this letter in support of Charles Lane, candidate for Lewis and Clark County attorney.

As a county commissioner I must consider the legal aspects of my decisions. Charles has always been available to provide counsel for those decisions that directly affect the citizens of Lewis and Clark County. His expertise has proven invaluable because of his thorough consideration of the facts and diligent review of the law. His counsel has provided this commissioner with objective options from which to make my decisions.

Charles embodies what I believe to be critical attributes to be our next county attorney. He is a communicator, is logical, analytical and demonstrates an unwavering respect for the law. These values coupled with his extensive legal experience certainly qualify him for the position.

In the coming primary election, I ask you to vote Charles Lane for Lewis and Clark County attorney.

Jim McCormick, Commissioner

Lewis and Clark County

