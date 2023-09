What is the charitable purpose if the Intermountain Children's Home loses its home and residential school and focuses on profitable services?

Round-the-clock services provided by workers at the Intermountain Children's Home, emphasis on home, are a blessing for the children served at the home and their parents. But the community has benefited in many ways.

Will the Festival of the Trees become a corporate money-making event that goes to for-profit services?

What now?

Pat Murdo,

Helena