Challenging the 2020 election

The extremes on both sides of the political aisle have pushed this reader to the center. In that vein, I am sincerely curious if the Lewis & Clark County Republicans had a dissenting group among them in their resolution to oppose the results of the 2020 presidential election. Darin Gaub has gotten a lot of press: letters supporting Rosendale for trying to keep illegal aliens out of Montana, and now this rejection of election results. Do all the L&C County Republicans agree? It's heartbreaking to lose by a narrow margin. My football coach husband quips, "It's better to lose by 100 points, than by 1." Trump voters lost by 1, and it tests them in ways never imagined. Like challenging the very election system itself. Would anyone from the County GOP care to comment, in a civil way, about the election-rejection resolution?