The Montana House Speaker censured Rep. Zooey Zephyr for ruffling Republican feathers by chastising them for their vote on a bill (just one of many) that would take away the rights of trans and queer Montanans.

Under the guise of protecting decorum, Rep. Zephyr was silenced until she apologizes. My view, if an apology is due, it's from the "rufflee."

The problem with a supermajority, there is no real effort to garner support across the aisle. Controversial bills are just rammed through because they can.

I can certainly understand Rep. Zephyr's frustration. When one's feathers are being "plucked," another's being "ruffled" is small potatoes.

John Ilgenfritz,

Helena