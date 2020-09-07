Censorship goes too far

I was alarmed to read Beth Barry’s Sept. 3 letter criticizing the IR for publishing a Guest View that she disagrees with. I wonder where would we be as a democratic society if newspapers decided which opinions to publish and which ones to discard?
Disagreeing with Joe Dooling’s Aug. 27 opinion, as Ms. Barry ultimately did, was the best response. Anything else would be censorship and a flagrant violation of the First Amendment.
Sally K. Hilander
Helena
