Cemetery fence will help with tumbling weeds

My wife and I own a beautiful piece of property in the valley adjacent to Forestvale Cemetery. We take pride in keeping our property clean, well groomed, and perform weed control ourselves. The county sprays for weeds in the summer but we choose to control any weeds on our borders ourselves. We do this because of drift potential on our vegetable gardens and orchards.

Forestvale Cemetery is a historic site and is designated as such. Like other county residents, we pay our property taxes including a special assessment for the care and maintenance of the cemetery. On occasion, we to take a stroll through this beautiful site and enjoy the peacefulness and historic value of this landmark.

Unfortunately, there are several vacant acres north of the cemetery that is reserved for future expansion. This land is not maintained and contains a combination of native grasses and various types of weeds that tumble when dry. As the grasses die off and the weeds dry, any wind “tumbles” these weeds into our property. The cemetery board approved a budget for installation of a fence to keep the tumbling weeds in their property.

Terry W. Johnson

Helena

