Celebrating National Adoption Month

She was scared, lost and hurting when she finally gathered the courage to call an adoption agency. Because of personal circumstances and family challenges, she didn’t know if she was ready and able to parent. The call — answered by a trained, compassionate professional — calmed her fears as she made an appointment to meet the counselor. And over the days, weeks, perhaps months to follow, she made a clear, well-informed decision about her future and received unconditional support.

Catholic Social Services of Montana and St. John’s United Family Services (formerly Lutheran Social Services of Montana) have each provided this care to Montana women and prospective adoptive families for over 60 years. As state licensed organizations serving Montana residents, both agencies know the cities, towns and communities across the state and strive to ensure that each adoption is based on the best interests of the child, birth parents and adoptive parents.

In recognition of National Adoption Month, join us to celebrate with over 3900 Montana families created through these two agencies. As well, honor the bravery and strength of birth parents who make heartbreaking decisions with hope for a bright future for their child.