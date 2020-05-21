Catherine Scott for Montana Senate
Catherine Scott for Montana Senate

Experience counts. Leadership matters. While neither Democratic candidate for SD 40 has legislative experience, Catherine Scott has just the kind of professional and life experience that prepares her for the tough decisions she will have to make as a legislator.

As a former law enforcement officer and criminal justice investigator, Catherine Scott has comforted families victimized by gun violence, suicide, and domestic violence. She knows the impact these tragedies have on families and communities. Catherine Scott is just the sort of public servant we’ve come to rely on in these uncertain times.

I hope you’ll consider the depth of experience Catherine Scott will bring to the legislature when you cast your vote.

Christine Kaufmann

Former Montana Senator representing SD 40

Helena

