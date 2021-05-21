 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cathedral vandals represent everything I fought against
1 comment

Cathedral vandals represent everything I fought against

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

This is written to the individuals that vandalized the Cathedral in Helena.

I write as a veteran to say that you represent everything I fought against when I served overseas in the USAF. I lived two blocks from the Cathedral in Helena for years and marveled at its magnificent beauty many times. In my America, freedom of religion, will never allow the exclusion of another. It's not OK to vandalize a place of worship simply because you don't believe in that faith. Furthermore, you do not represent Wicca. You only represent your own hatred and immaturity. Clearly you have no knowledge of Wicca or you'd be familiar with the Law of Threefold Return.

You will be caught, and it will be soon. When that occurs, I hope the county attorney will throw the full force of law into prosecuting you for this hate crime. Yes, this is a hate crime. Let's call this exactly what it is and not make excuses like race, age, or income status to excuse it. The First Amendment makes all of us the most-free people in the world. If we don't defend this place of worship, your own place of worship could be next.

Laurie Jakober

Darby

1 comment
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montana is becoming unwelcoming
Letters

Montana is becoming unwelcoming

Montana is becoming a scary and unwelcoming place. The Turning Point event was full of white nationalist people bent on violence and removing …

Help fix our broken government
Letters

Help fix our broken government

We no longer have a two-party political system. We have two warring factions. The McConnells and Schumers spend time and energy outmaneuvering…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News