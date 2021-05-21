Cathedral vandals represent everything I fought against

This is written to the individuals that vandalized the Cathedral in Helena.

I write as a veteran to say that you represent everything I fought against when I served overseas in the USAF. I lived two blocks from the Cathedral in Helena for years and marveled at its magnificent beauty many times. In my America, freedom of religion, will never allow the exclusion of another. It's not OK to vandalize a place of worship simply because you don't believe in that faith. Furthermore, you do not represent Wicca. You only represent your own hatred and immaturity. Clearly you have no knowledge of Wicca or you'd be familiar with the Law of Threefold Return.

You will be caught, and it will be soon. When that occurs, I hope the county attorney will throw the full force of law into prosecuting you for this hate crime. Yes, this is a hate crime. Let's call this exactly what it is and not make excuses like race, age, or income status to excuse it. The First Amendment makes all of us the most-free people in the world. If we don't defend this place of worship, your own place of worship could be next.

Laurie Jakober

Darby

