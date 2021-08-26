I just finished reading the article about closing some rivers to catching brown trout. Disclaimer: I am not an avid fisherman. I am also somewhat old-fashioned.

That said, I am also not a proponent of catch-and-release fishing. I quote what I found on Wikipedia about catch and release: "More recent studies reported in Montana estimate that approximately 20% of released trout die from injuries or stress and for those that don't die, their injuries may significantly reduce their ability to feed and grow." When I mentioned being old-fashioned, what I was referring to is that I believe a person should catch only enough fish on any given day for a meal for that person.

To me, catch and release is a macho thing. "Let's see how many fish I can catch in a day. After all, I'm going to release all of them anyway." I refer back to my previous quote.

Next statement is probably not going to be well accepted by avid fishermen and fishing guides, but, if the brown trout population is in dire straits because of stream conditions, just stop all fishing on the affected stream or section thereof. Certainly when one is fishing, he has no idea whether he's going to catch a brown or rainbow trout. Why take the chance?

James Schwindt

Sheridan

Love 5 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0